Italy's Mogherini still an option for EU foreign policy job

Italian foreign minister Federica Mogherini may become the next EU foreign policy chief if Polish PM Donald Tusk or a Baltic leader succeeds Herman Van Rompuy as EU Council president.

The decision will be taken by EU leaders when they meet in Brussels on Saturday (30 August).

"Mogherini is still an option," an EU source told this website, despite a failed attempt in July by EU leaders to agree on her name.

Back then, eastern member states voiced concern that she is too Russi...