The Fukushima accident has not upset Chinese nuclear plans (Photo: DigitalGlobe)

China eyeing German nuclear expertise

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

While Germany has committed itself to phasing out its nuclear plants by 2022, China is watching the debate with interest, keen to use German nuclear expertise as it seeks to meet its growing energy demands.

The view from China, looking at Germany's announcement that it will be completely nuclear-free by 2022, is that this decision "has more to do with votes than with the real advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy," Liu Changxin from China Nuclear Society (CNS), an advocacy grou...

