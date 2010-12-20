Question mark over EU policy after Belarus election violence

Worse than expected violence on the streets of Minsk following presidential elections on Sunday (19 December) has placed a question mark over the EU's new policy of engagement with Belarus.

The EU in October again suspended a travel ban on President Aleksander Luksahenko and 35 top officials originally imposed after a post-election crackdown in 2006 in the hope that better relations would pull the administration closer to EU standards and interests.

A stream of EU VIPs have also t...