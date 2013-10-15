Nato war games come at tricky time in EU-Russia relations

Nato is to hold large-scale war games on Russia's border a couple of weeks before the EU, at an event in Lithuania, plans to take away a former Soviet jewel: Ukraine.

The military exercise, called Steadfast Jazz, will see the Western alliance put 6,000 of its soldiers, mariners and airmen through their paces in Poland and in the Baltic Sea region from 2 to 9 November.

One hundred Ukrainian troops will also join a "live-fire" part of the drill in Poland's Drawsko Pomorskie traini...