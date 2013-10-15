Ad
euobserver
Russian observers have been invited to watch Nato flex its muscles in Poland and the Baltic region (Photo: mon.gov.pl)

Nato war games come at tricky time in EU-Russia relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato is to hold large-scale war games on Russia's border a couple of weeks before the EU, at an event in Lithuania, plans to take away a former Soviet jewel: Ukraine.

The military exercise, called Steadfast Jazz, will see the Western alliance put 6,000 of its soldiers, mariners and airmen through their paces in Poland and in the Baltic Sea region from 2 to 9 November.

One hundred Ukrainian troops will also join a "live-fire" part of the drill in Poland's Drawsko Pomorskie traini...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

