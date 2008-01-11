EU set to deploy force to Chad next month

The European Union is expected to deploy troops to Chad and the Central African Republic in February after France said it would provide extra troops and equipment.

"The president of the republic has authorised the defence ministry to put additional means on the table" for the EU force, French government spokesman, Laurent Teissere, said on Monday.

The EU troops are meant to protect refugees from Sudan's conflict-ridden Darfur region.

Ireland, the other major contributor to t...