Ad
euobserver
The EU army is tasked with protecting hundreds of thousands of refugees from Darfur (Photo: ESDP photo gallery)

EU set to deploy force to Chad next month

EU & the World

The European Union is expected to deploy troops to Chad and the Central African Republic in February after France said it would provide extra troops and equipment.

"The president of the republic has authorised the defence ministry to put additional means on the table" for the EU force, French government spokesman, Laurent Teissere, said on Monday.

The EU troops are meant to protect refugees from Sudan's conflict-ridden Darfur region.

Ireland, the other major contributor to t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The EU army is tasked with protecting hundreds of thousands of refugees from Darfur (Photo: ESDP photo gallery)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections