Thousands fleeing conflict are risking their lives to enter the EU (Photo: Paul Keller)

EU grapples with smugglers as people fleeing conflict face torture

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In a large concrete house somewhere near the Egyptian coastal city of Arish, 25-year old Daniel Eyosab had given up on life.

Eyosab, along with a dozen other people, was tortured on daily basis for nearly three months in 2012.

“When some people started to die, I had given up hope of making it out alive,” he told this website on Tuesday (22 July).

His Egyptian Bedouin captures gave him a mobile to call his parents so they could hear his screams. His release cost them $30,000,...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

