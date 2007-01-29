France and NATO welcome Ahtisaari plan for Kosovo future

France and NATO have explicitly welcomed UN diplomat Martti Ahtisaari's roadmap for the future of Kosovo after he unveiled a draft version of the text in Vienna on Friday (26 January), but other EU states are keeping quiet while Russia and Serbia want to delay the next round of talks.

The Ahtisaari blueprint - which is still subject to change - proposes that Kosovo should remain under international supervision for an unspecified period of time but should gradually acquire the trappings...