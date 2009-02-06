EU puts energy hopes into Turkmenistan 'black hole'

The European Commission and the Czech EU presidency are turning the screw on the European Parliament to upgrade relations with Turkmenistan, despite question marks over the country's viability as an energy supplier.
"Unless the EU engages more now, including through the upgrading of contractual relations, we leave the field open to other actors in the region who care little about improving the human rights situation," external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner wrote on 26 Ja...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
