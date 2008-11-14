EU-Russia summit to ignore nuclear safety concerns

EU concerns about Russia's nuclear safety and human rights standards will not get much attention in Nice on Friday (14 November), as French President Nicolas Sarkozy celebrates his role in ending the Georgia war.
Two internal documents on EU-Russia relations prepared by the European Commission and EU diplomats ahead of the summit point to mounting environmental concerns about Russia's defunct nuclear submarines and ageing power plants.
"More than 200 nuclear reactors and some 20,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
