EU and US threaten to increase Russia sanctions

Western leaders have threatened to increase sanctions on Russia on the eve of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Greece.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK as well as Canada, the US and Japan said in a joint statement after the G7 summit in Japan on Thursday (26 May) that they “stand ready to take further restrictive measures in order to increase the cost on Russia should its actions so require”.

They noted that the duration of existing sanctions was linked to Russia’s fulf...