Manuel Zelaya, the deposed president of Honduras (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU pleased with 'broadly peaceful' Honduran election

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Elections in Honduras held by the country's right-wing coup regime have "neither been recognised nor not recognised" by the European Union, although Brussels has welcomed what it believes was a peaceful process. Human rights groups however are contesting the EU assessment.

"We are very pleased that the elections took place in a broadly peaceful and calm manner," European Commission spokesperson Lutz Guellner told reporters on Monday (30 November) following Sunday's controversial ballot ...

