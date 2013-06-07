Ad
Trust us, we're America: the classified papers show European data held by nine Internet giants is up for grabs (Photo: prameya)

Spy scandal to impact talks on EU-US data treaty

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Classified documents obtained by the Washington Post and The Guardian reveal that the National Security Agency, a US intelligence-gathering body, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are secretly tapping into the servers of Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube and Apple.

The program - called Prism - is the latest in a series of secret data gathering schemes put in place after 9/11.

Europeans have had their banking data, air passenger data - and now t...

