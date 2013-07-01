Ad
Albrecht supports granting NSA whistleblower Snowden asylum in the EU (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU data bill is likely target of NSA snoops

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament’s lead negotiator on the draft data protection regulation suspects US agents may have snooped on EU officials linked to the file.

“If the actual revelation on these spying activities are true, then it is completely clear that there have been also interceptions with the activities of this regulation,” German Green MEP Jan Philip Albrecht said on Monday (1 July).

German daily Der Spiegel revealed over the weekend that the US intelligence agency, the NSA, spie...

