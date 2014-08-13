Ad
Erbil, the Iraqi Kurds' capital: France wants to redress the 'imbalance' in Kurdish vs. IS military capabilities (Photo: Tom Blackwell)

EU countries give France green light to arm Iraqi Kurds

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have moved a step closer to sending arms to Iraqi Kurds to help them fight the Islamic State (IS).

Ambassadors at a meeting of the bloc’s Political and Security Committee in Brussels on Tuesday (12 August) agreed that individual member states are free to send weapons, but stopped short of launching an EU-level effort to support the Kurdish militia, the Peshmerga.

The envoys’ joint statement “noted the urgent request by the Kurdish regional authorities to certain memb...

