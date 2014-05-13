EU keen to sign Moldova pact despite Russia threats

The EU and Russia are locked in a Ukraine-type tug of war on Moldova, with an overflight scandal highlighting Russia’s effort to destabilise the country.

Dmitry Rogozin, Russia's deputy PM and special envoy on Transniestria, a part of Moldova which broke away in a civil war 20 years ago, was last week refused entry to Romanian and Bulgarian airspace on his way back from the exclave to Moscow.

He tweeted that the next time Romania does it, he will come back in a Tupolev bomber.