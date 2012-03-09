Greece clinches do-or-die bond-swap deal

The Greek government on Friday (9 March) said it has secured the voluntary participation of 85.8 percent of bondholders in a debt restructuring deal allowing it to avoid a messy default and to receive the second bail-out.

But forced losses to be imposed on some investors are still an issue to be discussed by eurozone finance ministers in a conference call later in the day.

"On behalf of the republic, I wish to express my appreciation to all of our creditors who have supported our...