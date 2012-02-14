Dutch PM refuses to denounce anti-immigrant website

Pressure is mounting on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to publicly distance himself from a website, calling on citizens to file complaints about people from central and eastern Europe residing in the Netherlands.

Ambassadors from the ten central and eastern EU member states published a letter on Tuesday (14 February) strongly criticising the website, launched last week by the minority government's key ally in parliament, the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV).

"We invite Dutch soc...