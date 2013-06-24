Ad
Barroso (r) and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a film star and former governor of California, at an event in Brussels on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso hits back at French critics

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has said his left-wing French critics are "protectionists" who use "exactly the same language as the far right."

He also told a news conference in Brussels on Monday (23 June) that: "It would be good if some politicians understood that they will not get very far by attacking Europe and trying to turn the European Commission into a scapegoat for their difficulties."

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

