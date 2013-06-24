Barroso hits back at French critics

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has said his left-wing French critics are "protectionists" who use "exactly the same language as the far right."

He also told a news conference in Brussels on Monday (23 June) that: "It would be good if some politicians understood that they will not get very far by attacking Europe and trying to turn the European Commission into a scapegoat for their difficulties."

Earlier the same day, a commission spokesman accused Barroso's French e...