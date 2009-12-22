Charities urge EU ministers to visit Gaza

A coalition of 16 aid groups has urged the EU's new foreign relations chief to visit Gaza as part of an effort to end Israel's blockade of the strip.

"EU heads of states, foreign and development ministers and the EU's new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy should visit Gaza for themselves to better understand the impact of the blockade," the group, which includes Amnesty International and Oxfam, said in a report out on Tuesday (22 December).

