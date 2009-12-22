Charities urge EU ministers to visit Gaza

A coalition of 16 aid groups has urged the EU's new foreign relations chief to visit Gaza as part of an effort to end Israel's blockade of the strip.
"EU heads of states, foreign and development ministers and the EU's new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy should visit Gaza for themselves to better understand the impact of the blockade," the group, which includes Amnesty International and Oxfam, said in a report out on Tuesday (22 December).
"A visit to G...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.