EU critical of China's approach to dangerous products

China remained head of the list of countries producing dangerous non-food consumer products found on the EU market in 2008, with Brussels expressing dissatisfaction at Bejing's handling of the problem.

The EU's rapid alert system,"RAPEX" – designed to share information between member states and the commission on dangerous products – shows that 59 percent of notifications in 2008 were for products of Chinese origin, up from 52 percent in 2007.

EU consumer affairs commissioner Megle...