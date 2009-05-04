Big names to stay away from Prague summit

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Spain's Jose Luis Zapatero will not attend the Czech EU presidency's "Eastern Partnership" summit on 7 May, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy also expected to stay away.

London and Madrid on Monday (4 May) confirmed that the two countries will instead send foreign ministers. Mr Brown is "firmly committed" to the project despite his absence, the British embassy to the EU told EUobserver, while Mr Zapatero is too busy with a special meeting on u...