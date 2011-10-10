Ad
euobserver
Reporters Without Borders on Hrant Dink: 'Many aspects of this case still need to be clarified. It is vital that the judicial system should complete its work' (Photo: [clint])

EU commission to confront Turkey on free press

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

The European Commission in its annual enlargement report will tell Turkey to stop attacking investigative journalists and to back off on Cyprus gas exploration.

The report, due to be published on Wednesday (12 October) and seen by EUobserver, singles out Turkey in a general complaint about attempts to gag independent reporting in the Western Balkans, saying: "In Turkey, the legal framework does not yet sufficiently safeguard freedom of expression. A very high number of cases are brought...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

See no evil - EU approach is failing the Albanian people
Kosovo violence threatens Serbia's EU bid
Cyprus-Turkey gas dispute escalates
Reporters Without Borders on Hrant Dink: 'Many aspects of this case still need to be clarified. It is vital that the judicial system should complete its work' (Photo: [clint])

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections