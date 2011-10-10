EU commission to confront Turkey on free press

The European Commission in its annual enlargement report will tell Turkey to stop attacking investigative journalists and to back off on Cyprus gas exploration.

The report, due to be published on Wednesday (12 October) and seen by EUobserver, singles out Turkey in a general complaint about attempts to gag independent reporting in the Western Balkans, saying: "In Turkey, the legal framework does not yet sufficiently safeguard freedom of expression. A very high number of cases are brought...