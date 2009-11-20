EU committee votes against shoe tariff extension

A EU advisory committee on anti-dumping on Thursday (19 November) voted against an informal European Commission proposal to extend duties on shoe imports from China and Vietnam.
But despite the decision by EU member state experts, the commission will press ahead with a formal proposal later this month that must then be either approved or rejected by national governments before the end of December when the current tariffs are due to expire.
"The commission will take today's commi...
