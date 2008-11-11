EU preparing to upgrade Turkmenistan relations

EU institutions are preparing to normalise relations with Turkmenistan, laying aside human rights benchmarks in a bureaucratic process marked by apathy and mistrust.

The European Parliament's international trade committee has invited the European Commission to brief MEPs about the political situation in the gas-rich dictatorship at its next meeting on 2 December.

The briefing will pave the way for parliament to decide on approving an Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) with Ashgabat, u...