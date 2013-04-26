Ad
euobserver
Irish leader Enda Kenny (l) and Van Rompuy - two of Kenny's MPs got cold feet after the Russian letter (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russia threatens Ireland with adoption ban

EU & the World
Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has threatened to impose a US-type adoption ban on EU presidency country Ireland if its MPs pass a tough resolution on the late anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky.

Its ambassador in Dublin, Maxim Peshkov, made the threat in a letter to deputies on the Irish parliament's foreign affairs and trade committee dated 11 March and seen by EUobserver.

Referring to the committee's draft resol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMagnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU: Magnitsky acquittal will harm Russia's reputation
EU audit on Cyprus money laundering - whitewash in the making?
EU and Russia in visa talks, despite Magnitsky 'regret'
Irish leader Enda Kenny (l) and Van Rompuy - two of Kenny's MPs got cold feet after the Russian letter (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldMagnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections