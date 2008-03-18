Ad
At least 80 Serb civilians and 63 members of the international security forces have been reported injured (Photo: KFOR, Helmut Vogl)

EU presidency condemns violence in Kosovo

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union has "strongly condemned" violence that erupted in the northern part of the town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, which has left at least 80 Serb civilians and 63 members of the international security forces there injured.

"The EU presidency strongly believes that there can be no place for violence in Kosovo and that a multi-ethnic Kosovo can only be built through co-operation of all its communities, while fully respecting the rule of law and democracy," reads the statement from ...

