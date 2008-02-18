EU remains split on Kosovo

The question of whether the 27-nation European Union will be able to come up with a unified reaction to the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo currently rests with Spain, as the country is refusing to sign up to a common position drafted by the Slovenian EU presidency.
According to a draft document discussed by EU foreign ministers, "the council noted that member states can decide, in accordance with national practice and legal norms, to establish their relations with Kosovo as an i...
