EU ministers to take a risk on Belarus

EU foreign ministers on Monday (15 September) are to make a formal offer to relax sanctions against Belarus in return for good conduct in upcoming parliamentary elections, as Europe takes a risk on President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

The EU "will re-evaluate the situation in Belarus in the light of the legislative elections" and is "ready to re-examine the restrictive measures in place against Belarus officials" if OSCE monitors give a positive verdict on the 28 September vote, the...