Erdogan warns Germany on Armenia genocide vote

If German MPs vote to formally recognise a 1915 massacre of Armenians as genocide, the country's relations with Turkey will be damaged, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

"If Germany fell in this trap, it would damage our future diplomatic, economic, political, commercial and military relations," Erdogan said on Tuesday (31 May), noting that Germany and Turkey were both Nato members.

The German Bundestag is due to vote on Thursday on a resolution that says that th...