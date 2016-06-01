Ad
euobserver
The Armenian genocide memorial in Yerevan (Photo: DziDzernagapert)

Erdogan warns Germany on Armenia genocide vote

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

If German MPs vote to formally recognise a 1915 massacre of Armenians as genocide, the country's relations with Turkey will be damaged, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

"If Germany fell in this trap, it would damage our future diplomatic, economic, political, commercial and military relations," Erdogan said on Tuesday (31 May), noting that Germany and Turkey were both Nato members.

The German Bundestag is due to vote on Thursday on a resolution that says that th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

MEPs to call for EU-wide recognition of Armenia genocide
The Armenian genocide: Yepraksi's story
The Armenian genocide: more than history
The Armenian genocide memorial in Yerevan (Photo: DziDzernagapert)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections