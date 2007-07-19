EU sides with UK in diplomatic clash with Russia

Despite warnings from Moscow against EU involvement in its diplomatic clash with the UK, the bloc's Portuguese presidency has voiced "disappointment" over Russia's stance on the probe into the murder of Alexander Litvinenko.

The former KGB agent died of exposure to radioactive polonium-210 in London last year. British prosecutors want the chief suspect Andrei Lugovoi, whom Mr Litvinenko met shortly before he fell ill, to face trial in the UK but Russia is refusing to hand him over.

