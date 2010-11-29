Ad
euobserver
Some analysts say the key to breaking the current climate deadlock lies in a stronger EU-China alliance (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU downplays chance of climate alliance with China

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU has downplayed the chances of a new climate alliance with China, despite analyst predictions such a move could spur a reluctant US into taking stronger action.

As UN multilateral talks get under way in Cancun, Mexico, the European Commission's top environment official Connie Hedegaard said the 27-member bloc would co-operate closely with China, but added that a specific bilateral initiative could prove illusive.

"We will work very closely with the Chinese, as with a lot ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Some analysts say the key to breaking the current climate deadlock lies in a stronger EU-China alliance (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections