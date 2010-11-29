EU downplays chance of climate alliance with China

The EU has downplayed the chances of a new climate alliance with China, despite analyst predictions such a move could spur a reluctant US into taking stronger action.

As UN multilateral talks get under way in Cancun, Mexico, the European Commission's top environment official Connie Hedegaard said the 27-member bloc would co-operate closely with China, but added that a specific bilateral initiative could prove illusive.

"We will work very closely with the Chinese, as with a lot ...