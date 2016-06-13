German MPs targeted by Turkish nationalists

A German MP has called for an entry ban to Germany for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan after 11 MPs including her were placed under police protection following death threats from Turkish nationalists.

Sevim Dagdelen, from the Left Party, told Bild newspaper that "anyone in Turkey who calls for violence against members of the German parliament should get an entry ban" to Germany.

"This includes president Erdogan," she said in an interview on Sunday (12 June).

Dagdelen ...