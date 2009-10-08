EU clears way for new treaty with Syria

The EU is set to take a major step forward in relations with Syria, a former "axis of evil" country, following an internal agreement on human rights safeguards.

EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday (8 October) finalised the text of a political declaration to be attached to the legally-binding text of a new bilateral Association Agreement.

The new treaty will help the union "develop a substantial dialogue on the human rights situation in Syria, which remains a source of ...