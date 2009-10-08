Ad
euobserver
Smoking a pipe in Damascus: Syria has been out in the cold since 2004 (Photo: paalia)

EU clears way for new treaty with Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is set to take a major step forward in relations with Syria, a former "axis of evil" country, following an internal agreement on human rights safeguards.

EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday (8 October) finalised the text of a political declaration to be attached to the legally-binding text of a new bilateral Association Agreement.

The new treaty will help the union "develop a substantial dialogue on the human rights situation in Syria, which remains a source of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Smoking a pipe in Damascus: Syria has been out in the cold since 2004 (Photo: paalia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections