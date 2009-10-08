EU clears way for new treaty with Syria

The EU is set to take a major step forward in relations with Syria, a former "axis of evil" country, following an internal agreement on human rights safeguards.
EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday (8 October) finalised the text of a political declaration to be attached to the legally-binding text of a new bilateral Association Agreement.
The new treaty will help the union "develop a substantial dialogue on the human rights situation in Syria, which remains a source of ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.