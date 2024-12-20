Freezing and hungry, what next for children in Syria?

It is impossible to fully describe the whirlwind of emotions we Syrians have felt these past few weeks, which mark a heart-stopping turning point after nearly 14 years of relentless conflict.

No Syrian could have imagined that the early hours of 8 December would bring the fall of the Assad government after 52 years.

For over a decade, Syrian families have endured war, displacement, and unimaginable hardship, struggling to shield their children from constant threats.

Whether in refugee camps in neighbouring countries, within Syria’s shattered borders, or through treacherous journeys across the Mediterranean, Syrians persevered.

My thoughts are with Syria’s children, who have borne the heaviest burden, enduring unimaginable losses while demonstrating extraordinary resilience.

Millions of children were born into the conflict, while others spent their entire childhood and youth knowing nothing but war.

They have suffered physical and mental harm, loss, abuse, and the deprivation of their most basic rights, including their fundamental right to freedom and dignity.

Many have had to figure things out on their own, often stepping up to care for other family members in their time of need.

Yet they have demanded their rights be upheld.

I’m thinking in particular of Sammy, a nine-year-old boy in northern Syria. Sammy has spent his entire life moving from one camp to another, each time fleeing violence, economic collapse, or natural disasters.

Last year, he survived the catastrophic earthquake that devastated so many lives in northern Syria. Even as his family considered pulling him out of school so he could work to help them survive, Sammy insisted on continuing his education.

It was at that moment that Save the Children stepped in, supporting his family with cash assistance so that Sammy could stay in school and pursue his dreams.

Sammy’s story reflects the determination of children across Syria, but it also serves as a painful reminder of the challenges they continue to face.

Today, 7.5 million children — three out of every four in Syria — rely on humanitarian assistance, while 2.5 million have been forced from their homes, half of them now in unsafe, overcrowded camps.

Rice now costs the monthly salary

These children face unimaginable hardship, from freezing winter temperatures and disease outbreaks to skyrocketing food prices that leave their families struggling to survive. A 1 kg bag of rice now costs the equivalent of a month’s salary for many families.

For half a million Syrian children already suffering from acute malnutrition, these price hikes are life-threatening.

This moment of transition is an opportunity to turn things around for Syria’s children and give them the peaceful future they deserve.

Syria’s families have faced the unthinkable, yet they continue to demonstrate extraordinary solidarity, opening their doors and sharing their food with those in need during years of war and the aftermath of last year’s earthquake.

The rest of the world must take note and rise to the occasion, supporting Syrians in their journey to rebuild their country, and ensuring that children can finally live in stability and hope.

Immediate and lifesaving humanitarian aid remains critical, and donors must live up to their commitments to meet essential needs. But we must also ensure that Syrians are not forced into perpetual dependence on aid.

We need to set them on their way by building homes, schools and hospitals, enabling markets to function, and creating decent jobs for parents so they can provide for their children. Schools, in particular, must once again become safe, inclusive spaces where children can learn, grow, and fulfil their potential. We also need this investment for refugees to return in dignity and safety.

But in the meantime, any returns must be truly voluntary and informed, with Syrians themselves making decisions about their future. For far too long, the world’s attention and funding have shifted elsewhere, even as Syrians’ needs have grown more acute.

But now the international community, including the European Union, faces a historic moment — an opportunity to re-engage, to recommit, and to invest in the recovery of Syria, its children and future generations, transforming their lives from one of survival to one of growth, stability and hope. Syria’s children, like Sammy, have endured far too much.

But his story is a reminder of what is possible when we invest in children. For every Sammy, there are thousands more in Syria waiting for their chance to build a better future. It is time for the international community to step up, to stand with Syria’s children, and to ensure that this turning point becomes the beginning of a new chapter — one of hope, opportunity, and dignity.