Medvedev calls for EU-US-Russia peace treaty

Russian president Dmitry Medvedev in Berlin on Thursday (5 June) called for a new EU-US-Russia security treaty in a conciliatory speech, even as EU diplomats landed in Georgia to help avert the risk of armed conflict on Europe's fringe.
The new deal - a "legally-binding European Security Treaty" - should cover arms control, illegal immigration and poverty, on the model of the 1928 multilateral Kellogg-Briand Pact, which renounced war as a foreign policy tool.
The agreement would b...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
