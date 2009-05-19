Ad
euobserver
China's growing middle class is an important market for EU exports said commissioner Ferrero-Waldner (Photo: EUobserver)

China lies at heart of Europe's recovery, says Brussels

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Speaking on the eve of the eleventh EU-China summit to be held in Prague, European commissioner for external relations Benita Ferrero-Waldner highlighted the central role China will play in Europe's economic recovery.

"China is one of our most important partners in meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow," Ms Ferrero-Waldner told policymakers and diplomats gathered in Brussels for a conference on EU-China relations organised by Friends of Europe and the Security and Defence Agenda,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
China's growing middle class is an important market for EU exports said commissioner Ferrero-Waldner (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections