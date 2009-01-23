Bad faith creeping into EU-Ukraine relations

EU ministers will next week debate the impact of the gas war on Russia and Ukraine relations. But in the meantime, Ukraine itself is cooling toward the EU, after feeling abandoned in the crisis and cheated in visa and EU accession talks.
EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (26 January) will at lunch discuss how to promote stability in Russia and Ukraine, one week after the pair ended a gas price dispute which caused the worst energy crisis in EU history.
The Czech EU presid...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.