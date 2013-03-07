Ad
Moldova PM Vlad Filat: His coalition partners want him out (Photo: Wikipedia)

Moldova pro-EU parties seek deal after government collapse

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Moldova's three pro-EU parties are seeking to form another government after Prime Minister Vlad Filat lost a confidence vote earlier this week, in a bid to avoid early elections which could bring the pro-Russia Communists back to power.

But the three parties - although hoping to avoid early elections which could bring the pro-Russia Communists back to power - are in dispute.

Filat's Liberal-Democrats insist their man should stay on as prime minister, an idea rejected by the other ...

