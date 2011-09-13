EU countries say 'No' to commission powers on border control

Three leading countries have told the European Commission that its bid to take control of the EU's passport-free travel system will not fly.
The interior ministers of Germany, France and Spain in a joint statement to press on Tuesday (10 September) said: "We believe that respecting [this] core area of national sovereignty is very important to the member states. We therefore do not share the European Commission's views on assuming responsibility for making decisions on operational measu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
