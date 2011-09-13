Ad
euobserver
The commission proposals will be sent to EU member states and MEPs next week, but final approval could take over a year (Photo: Marta Arribas, Madrid, Spain)

EU countries say 'No' to commission powers on border control

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman,

Three leading countries have told the European Commission that its bid to take control of the EU's passport-free travel system will not fly.

The interior ministers of Germany, France and Spain in a joint statement to press on Tuesday (10 September) said: "We believe that respecting [this] core area of national sovereignty is very important to the member states. We therefore do not share the European Commission's views on assuming responsibility for making decisions on operational measu...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The commission proposals will be sent to EU member states and MEPs next week, but final approval could take over a year (Photo: Marta Arribas, Madrid, Spain)

Rule of Law

euobserver

