EU reaches uneasy compromise over nuclear 'stress tests'

The European Union has reached a broad agreement on the criteria for 'stress testing' the region's 143 nuclear power plants, the bloc's principle safety response following the accident at Japan's Fukushima power station.

EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger announced the compromise deal in Brussels on Wednesday (25 May), after weeks of wrangling between EU member states over whether to include terrorist strikes in the region-wide safety assessment.

