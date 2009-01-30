Ad
euobserver
EU-China co-operation is crucial to solving current financial problems, said Mr Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

EU and China to fight financial crisis

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao have pledged to co-operate on tackling online piracy, climate change and the financial crisis, with a new EU-China summit envisaged for April.

"It is a strategic priority of the Chinese government to develop relations with the EU and we are firm and steadfast in that commitment," said Mr Wen, following a meeting between the two sides in Brussels on Friday (30 January).

The Chinese premier annou...

EU & the World
EU & the World
