Ad
euobserver
Jerusalem is not a 'settlement,' but the capital of Israel, says the pro-Jewish campaigner (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe's misguided meddling in Israel

EU & the World
Opinion
by Daniel S. Mariaschin,

A letter from 26 former top European Union leaders condemning Israeli settlements reads like it was written by the Palestinian Authority. The group wants sanctions on Israel and a boycott of certain Israeli products.

In a letter to current EU leaders, these government leaders of the past decade criticise Israel's settlement policy without offering the context, history, or nuance needed to truly understand the situation.

They make no mention of Palestinian reluctance to return to t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Jerusalem is not a 'settlement,' but the capital of Israel, says the pro-Jewish campaigner (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections