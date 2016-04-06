Dutch vote in uncertain Ukraine referendum

The Dutch are voting in a referendum on an EU-Ukraine association agreement, which is also a vote on the country's attitude towards Europe and has potentially embarrassing geopolitical consequences.

The referendum, which was triggered by a public petition, has left many people confused. The latest opinion polls put the No camp ahead, but with a high level of undecided voters.

According to Ipsos, 37 percent intend to vote against the agreement and 30 percent in favour, but 33 perc...