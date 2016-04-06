Ad
euobserver
Yes campaigners handed out T-shirts in Amsterdam's central station on Wednesday (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Dutch vote in uncertain Ukraine referendum

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Dutch are voting in a referendum on an EU-Ukraine association agreement, which is also a vote on the country's attitude towards Europe and has potentially embarrassing geopolitical consequences.

The referendum, which was triggered by a public petition, has left many people confused. The latest opinion polls put the No camp ahead, but with a high level of undecided voters.

According to Ipsos, 37 percent intend to vote against the agreement and 30 percent in favour, but 33 perc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Why the Dutch referendum on Ukraine is a joke
The Dutch rooting for a No in the Ukraine referendum
Toilet rolls and gay apps to feature in Dutch vote on Ukraine
Yes campaigners handed out T-shirts in Amsterdam's central station on Wednesday (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections