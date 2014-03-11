Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian wheat: The blue and gold is repeated on the flag of Ukraine, once called the "bread basket of Europe" for its good soil (Photo: valdemar.fishmen)

First part of EU-Ukraine treaty to enter into life in June

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has offered to drop import duties for most Ukrainian goods in a move to enter into life in June and to save Ukrainian businesses €500 million a year.

Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso noted on Tuesday (11 March) “this will of course not be the only measure of support to Ukraine” and that his officials will “next week” spell out conditions for a €1 billion emergency loan to prop up its treasury.

His trade chief, Karel De Gucht, said: “We are all aware o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Khodorkovsky: Putin fears Ukraine 'revolution'
Barroso proposes €11bn to 'stabilise' Ukraine
Centre-right leaders give Ukraine hope of EU membership
Ukrainian wheat: The blue and gold is repeated on the flag of Ukraine, once called the "bread basket of Europe" for its good soil (Photo: valdemar.fishmen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections