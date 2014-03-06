Ad
euobserver
EP chief Martin Schulz - The French Socialist party is keen to frame its campaign within the wider European debate (Photo: Koerber Stiftung)

French socialists launch EP campaign

by Florence Morice, Paris,

The French Socialist Party launched its EU election campaign on Monday (3 March) with jobs and fighting tax evasion as key issues.

The launch date was not chosen by chance: it was two days after the Party of European Socialists (PES) made European Parliament chief Martin Schulz its top candidate for the European Commission presidency.

The socialists are polling poorly in France with just 16 percent of voters saying they will vote for the party, according to a recent poll. This wou...

euobserver

