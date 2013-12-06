Ad
French troops in Mali. Hollande said the CAR mission is designed to 'save lives' (Photo: defense.gouv.fr)

France goes to war in Africa to 'save lives'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

French President Francois Hollande has announced another military intervention in Africa, but plans to deploy an EU battle group are unlikely to go ahead.

"This operation will be swift, it does not have the vocation to last long," he said on Thursday (5 December) on plans to send soldiers to the Central African Republic (CAR).

The UN Security Council on the same day unanimously backed a joint African-French force of about 4,800 men to stop violence in the country, which has intens...

