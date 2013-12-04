Banks to pay out €1.7 billion in rate-fixing scandal

Eight European banks have been fined a total of €1.7 billion after the European Commission found that they had been participating in illegal cartels to fix the multi-trillion euro market of financial derivatives.

The latest rate-fixing scandal, which involved a string of Europe's biggest high street and investment banks including Barclays, RBS, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale, comes just over a year after a handful of banks were fined for manipulating the inter-bank lending rate that...