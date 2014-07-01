Soros to EU: Help 'new Ukraine' against 'new Russia'

US investor and philanthropist George Soros on Monday (30 June) told an audience in Brussels' Fine Arts Museum that the EU is a model of international governance which needs to support "new Ukraine" in its struggle against Putin's "new Russia".

Soros was speaking alongside EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy and France's former finance minister, Pierre Moscovici.

The 83-year old Hungarian-born Soros said Europe may have overcome the "acute phase of the euro-crisis", but that it st...