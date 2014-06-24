EU urges Ireland to maintain austerity

The EU commission has warned that the Irish economy is still vulnerable, urging the government to stick to budget austerity.

The warning is contained in a report published on Monday (23 June) by the EU executive assessing Ireland's economic progress six months after it exited its €78 bilion bailout in December 2013.

"Ireland needs to continue with fiscal consolidation, reduce the private sector overhang, and further progress financial sector repair to safeguard and strengthen the ...