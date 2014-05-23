Ad
Farage - "The Ukip fox is in the Westminster hen house". (Photo: Jennifer Jane Mills)

Ukip surge in local elections ahead of EU poll

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Nigel Farage's Ukip made its strongest performance in local elections in its twenty year history, raising expectations that the anti-EU party is poised to win Sunday's European elections.

UK voters went to the polls on Thursday (22 May) to elect representatives on 161 local councils, as well as the 73 UK members of the European Parliament.

With more than 90 percent of results in from Thursday's elections, Ukip had gained more than 150 of the 3,500 local council seats up for grabs....

